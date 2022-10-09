Chipz Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week (CHPZ)

Chipz (CHPZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Chipz token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chipz has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Chipz has a total market cap of $29,470.64 and $37,583.00 worth of Chipz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chipz

Chipz launched on June 10th, 2021. Chipz’s total supply is 105,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,463,210 tokens. The official message board for Chipz is medium.com/@mychipzio. The official website for Chipz is mychipz.io. Chipz’s official Twitter account is @mychipzio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chipz (CHPZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chipz has a current supply of 105,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chipz is 0.00850963 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mychipz.io/.”

