Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $45,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $47,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.