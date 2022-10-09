Cindicator Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $181.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Cindicator (CND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cindicator has a current supply of 2,000,000,004.6079144 with 2,000,000,004.6069422 in circulation. The last known price of Cindicator is 0.00053805 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cindicator.com/.”

