Citigroup Cuts Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $10.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,520,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,602,000 after acquiring an additional 128,383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 84,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,050.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 96,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

