City of Dream Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68,113.77 (COD)

City of Dream (COD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, City of Dream has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One City of Dream token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. City of Dream has a market capitalization of $68,113.77 and $17,824.00 worth of City of Dream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

City of Dream Profile

City of Dream’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. City of Dream’s total supply is 37,323,461,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,039,509 tokens. City of Dream’s official website is cod.social. The Reddit community for City of Dream is https://reddit.com/r/metadreamcity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for City of Dream is medium.com/@meta_dreamcity. City of Dream’s official Twitter account is @metadreamcity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling City of Dream

According to CryptoCompare, “City of Dream (COD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. City of Dream has a current supply of 37,323,461,940 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of City of Dream is 0.000048 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,108.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cod.social/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as City of Dream directly using U.S. dollars.

