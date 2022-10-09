ClaimSwap (CLA) Price Tops $0.0361

ClaimSwap (CLA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. ClaimSwap has a market cap of $206,528.57 and approximately $59,630.00 worth of ClaimSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClaimSwap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One ClaimSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ClaimSwap

ClaimSwap’s launch date was December 9th, 2021. ClaimSwap’s official Twitter account is @claimswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClaimSwap is medium.com/claimswap. The official website for ClaimSwap is claimswap.org.

Buying and Selling ClaimSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ClaimSwap (CLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. ClaimSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ClaimSwap is 0.03621209 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $134.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://claimswap.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClaimSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClaimSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClaimSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

