ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)

ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ClassicDoge Token Profile

ClassicDoge was first traded on November 3rd, 2021. ClassicDoge’s total supply is 159,648,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,170,955,963 tokens. ClassicDoge’s official website is classicdoge.io. The Reddit community for ClassicDoge is https://reddit.com/r/classicdoge. The official message board for ClassicDoge is medium.com/@classicdoge. ClassicDoge’s official Twitter account is @theclassicdoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClassicDoge

According to CryptoCompare, “ClassicDoge (XDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ClassicDoge has a current supply of 159,648,000,000.83505 with 15,170,955,962.724825 in circulation. The last known price of ClassicDoge is 0.00000423 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $417.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://classicdoge.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassicDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClassicDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClassicDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

