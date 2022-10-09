Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.19.

CLF opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

