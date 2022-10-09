CluCoin (CLU) Trading Down 34.8% This Week

CluCoin (CLU) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, CluCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CluCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $11,108.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CluCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 tokens. The official website for CluCoin is clucoin.com. The Reddit community for CluCoin is https://reddit.com/r/clucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CluCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CluCoin (CLU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CluCoin has a current supply of 872,270,495,366,290 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CluCoin is 0 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $308.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clucoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CluCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CluCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CluCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

