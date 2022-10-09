CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 132 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($360.46).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 5th, David Fineberg purchased 136 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($359.88).

On Friday, August 12th, David Fineberg acquired 675 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,734.75 ($2,096.12).

On Friday, August 5th, David Fineberg acquired 122 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($362.64).

LON CMCX opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £633.10 million and a PE ratio of 902.00. CMC Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

