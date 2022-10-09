CMF DAO (CMF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $153,158.00

CMF DAO (CMF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, CMF DAO has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. CMF DAO has a market capitalization of $692.64 and $153,158.00 worth of CMF DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CMF DAO token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CMF DAO Token Profile

CMF DAO was first traded on October 28th, 2021. CMF DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,071 tokens. The official website for CMF DAO is www.cryptomakersfoundation.io. CMF DAO’s official Twitter account is @cryptomakersf.

CMF DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CMF DAO (CMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CMF DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CMF DAO is 0.00056995 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptomakersfoundation.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CMF DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CMF DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CMF DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

