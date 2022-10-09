Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 11th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.25 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

