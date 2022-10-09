Codi Finance (CODI) Trading 42.8% Lower This Week

Codi Finance (CODI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Codi Finance has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. One Codi Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Codi Finance has a total market cap of $87,338.10 and $34,226.00 worth of Codi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Codi Finance

Codi Finance’s launch date was September 19th, 2021. Codi Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,497,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Codi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/codifinance1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Codi Finance is codi.finance. Codi Finance’s official Twitter account is @codi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Codi Finance (CODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Codi Finance has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Codi Finance is 0.00131349 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://codi.finance/.”

