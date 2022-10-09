Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

