Coin To Fish Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $0.49 (CTFT)

Coin To Fish (CTFT) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Coin To Fish has a market capitalization of $0.49 and $39,577.00 worth of Coin To Fish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin To Fish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin To Fish has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Coin To Fish Token Profile

Coin To Fish was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. Coin To Fish’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Coin To Fish’s official Twitter account is @cointofish and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin To Fish’s official website is cointofish.io.

Buying and Selling Coin To Fish

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin To Fish (CTFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coin To Fish has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coin To Fish is 0 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cointofish.io.”

