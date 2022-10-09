Coinary Token Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CYT)

Coinary Token (CYT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Coinary Token has a total market capitalization of $490,679.24 and $11,287.00 worth of Coinary Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinary Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Coinary Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00680360 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008021 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011146 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001701 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinary Token Token Profile

Coinary Token (CRYPTO:CYT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2021. Coinary Token’s total supply is 267,040,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,040,411 tokens. Coinary Token’s official Twitter account is @dragonarygame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinary Token’s official website is www.dragonary.com.

Coinary Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinary Token (CYT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coinary Token has a current supply of 267,040,411.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinary Token is 0.00224618 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,451.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dragonary.com.”

