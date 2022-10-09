CoinClaim Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLM)

CoinClaim (CLM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, CoinClaim has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinClaim token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinClaim has a market capitalization of $5,588.16 and approximately $8,796.00 worth of CoinClaim was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoinClaim Profile

CoinClaim was first traded on July 18th, 2018. CoinClaim’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,295,781 tokens. CoinClaim’s official Twitter account is @coin_claim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinClaim is coinclaim.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinClaim (CLM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinClaim has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CoinClaim is 0.00005367 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,417.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinclaim.io/.”

