CoinEx Token Trading Down 3.2% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $169.13 million and approximately $412,578.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is a cryptocurrency . CoinEx Token has a current supply of 3,830,645,898 with 708,633,582.211935 in circulation. The last known price of CoinEx Token is 0.04435875 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $236,235.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinex.org/.”

