CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,163.00

CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. CollegeCoinNetwork has a market cap of $12,001.54 and $38,163.00 worth of CollegeCoinNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CollegeCoinNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CollegeCoinNetwork has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CollegeCoinNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00274960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC.

About CollegeCoinNetwork

CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2021. CollegeCoinNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for CollegeCoinNetwork is www.collegecoin.network. CollegeCoinNetwork’s official Twitter account is @collegexrpl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CollegeCoinNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. CollegeCoinNetwork has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CollegeCoinNetwork is 0.00020002 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.collegecoin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CollegeCoinNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CollegeCoinNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CollegeCoinNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CollegeCoinNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CollegeCoinNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.