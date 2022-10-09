Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells $75,472.50 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,403,000 after buying an additional 85,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 320,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

