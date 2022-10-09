Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells $75,472.50 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
