Color Platform Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $384,300.53 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00602283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00256642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005397 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008669 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is https://reddit.com/r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @colorsorgmx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “Color Platform (CLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Color Platform has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 137,230,262.068999 in circulation. The last known price of Color Platform is 0.00280027 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,293.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://color-platform.org/~colors/en/.”

