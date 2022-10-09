Columbus (CBS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,004.29

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Columbus has a total market capitalization of $6,004.29 and $11,290.00 worth of Columbus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Columbus has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Columbus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Columbus Profile

Columbus (CBS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2021. The Reddit community for Columbus is https://reddit.com/r/columbustoken_1/. Columbus’ official Twitter account is @columbustoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Columbus’ official message board is columbustoken.medium.com. The official website for Columbus is www.columbustoken.net.

Buying and Selling Columbus

According to CryptoCompare, “Columbus (CBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Columbus has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Columbus is 0.00000002 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.columbustoken.net.”

