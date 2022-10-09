Comb Finance (COMB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161,305.30

Comb Finance (COMB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Comb Finance token can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00023775 BTC on popular exchanges. Comb Finance has a market capitalization of $161,305.30 and approximately $11,016.00 worth of Comb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Comb Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064071 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About Comb Finance

Comb Finance is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2020. Comb Finance’s total supply is 129,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,783 tokens. The official message board for Comb Finance is medium.com/@combfin. Comb Finance’s official website is comb.financial. Comb Finance’s official Twitter account is @combfinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Comb Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comb Finance (COMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Comb Finance has a current supply of 129,050 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Comb Finance is 4.62426295 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,085.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comb.financial.”

