Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.