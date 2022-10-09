Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

