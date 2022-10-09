Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Snap-on by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.