Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,023 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 33.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

