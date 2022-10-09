Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CWI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

