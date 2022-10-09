Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 44,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

