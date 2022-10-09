COMMUNIQUE (CMQ) Price Down 12.2% This Week

COMMUNIQUE (CMQ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One COMMUNIQUE token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COMMUNIQUE has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. COMMUNIQUE has a market cap of $2,100.03 and $838,929.00 worth of COMMUNIQUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COMMUNIQUE Profile

COMMUNIQUE was first traded on June 22nd, 2022. COMMUNIQUE’s official Twitter account is @vynkgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COMMUNIQUE is mycommunique.live.

Buying and Selling COMMUNIQUE

According to CryptoCompare, “COMMUNIQUE (CMQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. COMMUNIQUE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of COMMUNIQUE is 0.01702641 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $112,109.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mycommunique.live.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COMMUNIQUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COMMUNIQUE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COMMUNIQUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

