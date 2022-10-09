Community Bank N.A. Acquires 110 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

