Community Vote Power (CVP) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Community Vote Power (CVP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Community Vote Power has a total market cap of $155,913.86 and $8,891.00 worth of Community Vote Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Community Vote Power token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Community Vote Power has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Community Vote Power Token Profile

Community Vote Power is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2021. Community Vote Power’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Community Vote Power’s official Twitter account is @commetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Vote Power is communitymetaverse.space. The Reddit community for Community Vote Power is https://reddit.com/r/communitymetaverse. The official message board for Community Vote Power is twitter.com/commetaverse.

Community Vote Power Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Vote Power (CVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Community Vote Power has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Community Vote Power is 0.23341509 USD and is up 13.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,604.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://communitymetaverse.space/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Vote Power directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Community Vote Power should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Community Vote Power using one of the exchanges listed above.

