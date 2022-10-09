Comparing Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) and Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) and Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Industries and Northwest Pipe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Industries $334.71 million 0.41 $20.25 million $3.76 3.60 Northwest Pipe $333.31 million 0.89 $11.52 million $2.06 14.49

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe. Ascent Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Pipe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Pipe has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Industries and Northwest Pipe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Pipe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Industries and Northwest Pipe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Industries 9.07% 32.61% 13.84% Northwest Pipe 4.93% 9.25% 5.11%

Summary

Ascent Industries beats Northwest Pipe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products. The company also manufactures ornamental stainless-steel tubes for supply to the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries; provides fiberglass and steel storage tanks for the oil and gas, waste water treatment, and municipal water industries; and distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipes, and tubes for use in mechanical and high-pressure applications in the oil and gas, heavy industrial, construction equipment, and chemical and other industries. In addition, it produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides precast and reinforced concrete products, including manholes, box culverts, vaults, catch basins, oil water separators, pump lift stations, biofiltration, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

