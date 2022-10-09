Comparing BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) and BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) and BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.07 $34.65 million $0.08 41.88

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and BR Malls Participações’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and BR Malls Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00

BR Malls Participações has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.21%. Given BR Malls Participações’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Volatility & Risk

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and BR Malls Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats BR Malls Participações on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

