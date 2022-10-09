Comparing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.83 $12.41 million $2.23 9.23 Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.41 $253.37 million $5.77 13.29

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 26.23% 12.36% 1.04% Bank of Hawaii 33.63% 17.98% 1.03%

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2022, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.