Compound USD Coin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and $7.30 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound USD Coin has a current supply of 9,803,299,805.03644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compound USD Coin is 0.02265842 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,828,262.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

