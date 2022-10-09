Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Barclays lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMDXF stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

