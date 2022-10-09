Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
CMDXF stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.47.
About Computer Modelling Group
