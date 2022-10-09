Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$405.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.