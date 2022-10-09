Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.