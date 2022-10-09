CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CONMED Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

