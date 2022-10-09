Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.9 %

ED stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

