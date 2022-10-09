Content Coin (CONT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11,529.51

Content Coin (CONT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Content Coin has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar. Content Coin has a market cap of $11,529.51 and approximately $64,794.00 worth of Content Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Content Coin Token Profile

Content Coin (CRYPTO:CONT) is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2022. Content Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,313,882,672 tokens. Content Coin’s official website is contentecoin.com. Content Coin’s official Twitter account is @contentcoinus.

Content Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Coin (CONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Content Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Content Coin is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://contentecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.