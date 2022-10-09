Contentos (COS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.58 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,921,624,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,153,612,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is https://reddit.com/r/contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “Contentos (COS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Contentos has a current supply of 9,921,624,415.6 with 4,153,612,201.3264613 in circulation. The last known price of Contentos is 0.00599091 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $463,793.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.contentos.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

