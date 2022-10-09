Contrasting GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 CDW 0 0 7 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.52%. CDW has a consensus price target of $213.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than CDW.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $20.82 billion 1.04 $988.60 million $7.35 21.72

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.41% 132.68% 9.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats GigaCloud Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.