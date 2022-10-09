Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.02 Million

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Convex CRV token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex CRV has a market cap of $27.02 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Convex CRV Token Profile

Convex CRV’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 tokens. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official message board is convexfinance.medium.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex CRV (CVXCRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Convex CRV has a current supply of 31,727,030 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Convex CRV is 0.85074099 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $12,859.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.convexfinance.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.