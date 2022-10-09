Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Copiosa Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Copiosa Coin Token Profile

Copiosa Coin launched on March 25th, 2021. Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial. The official website for Copiosa Coin is copiosa.io. The Reddit community for Copiosa Coin is https://reddit.com/r/copiosaofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Copiosa Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Copiosa Coin (COP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Copiosa Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Copiosa Coin is 0.00809456 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $63,349.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://copiosa.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

