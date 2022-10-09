Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.74.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

