Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 9,611 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $4,844,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 473,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 68,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,414,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

