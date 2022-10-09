Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
