Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

