Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

